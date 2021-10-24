-
The chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court says the state needs to properly fund its public defender system to continue the criminal justice...
Missouri could soon become the first state to execute prisoners using the drug propofol. That’s the same anesthetic that killed pop star Michael Jackson.…
Missouri youths who are accused of crimes often are not represented by an attorney in juvenile court, according to a report by the National Juvenile…
A task force spearheaded by The Missouri Bar has released its recommendations for updating the state’s criminal justice system. Most would require the…