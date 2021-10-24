-
The Missouri Senate has passed legislation containing the so-called "fixes" that Gov. Jay Nixon wants added to the criminal code revision. Nixon told...
After several years of work and two major legislative pushes, Missouri lawmakers have finally passed legislation to update the state’s criminal code.
Gov. Jay Nixon says he's wary about signing a wholesale revision of the state’s criminal code. For the past few years, the state’s legal community has...
Efforts to update Missouri’s criminal code have stalled in the state Senate, where Senator Tom Dempsey declared the bill is dead for this legislative…
Legislation that would overhaul Missouri’s criminal code has received first-round approval in the Missouri House. It would create a new class of felonies…
Nearly a month of hearings wrapped up Monday into a Missouri Senate bill that would revise the state’s criminal code. But it may already be too late to…