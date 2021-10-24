-
Missouri's 2020 special session on violent comes to an abrupt ending after House fails to consider several of Gov. Mike Parson's proposals.
-
Missouri Senate Advances Special Session Proposals, Including Eliminating Residency For St. Louis PoA Missouri Senate committee has advanced the tough-on-crime legislation lawmakers have been working on throughout the special legislative session.
-
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said "more people are losing their lives" as Legislature delays special session to break up his violent crime proposal.