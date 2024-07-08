© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Missouri Committee to Crack Down on Illegal Immigrant Crimes

KRCU Public Radio | By Farah Siddiqi
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:21 AM CDT
Stanford University researchers say immigrants are 60% less likely to be incarcerated than American-born people.
DragonImages - stock.adobe.com
/
101715464
Stanford University researchers say immigrants are 60% less likely to be incarcerated than American-born people.

The Missouri House of Representatives has formed a special committee to look into what the House Speaker refers to as crimes committed by immigrants living illegally in Missouri.

The formation of this committee has sparked a debate between those who see it as a necessary step for public safety and those who view it as a misuse of resources driven by political motives.

House Speaker Dean Plocher - R-St. Louis County - said he's convinced this committee's findings will increase the safety of Missourians.

"The message needs to be," said Plocher, "'If you're not here in the state of Missouri legally, you're going to be detained - and you're going to be deported if you're committing crimes.'"

Data provided by Customs and U.S. Border Protection show last year, there were more than 1,200 violent crimes by committed non-citizens in the U.S. nationwide, and more than 2,000 related to drug trafficking and possession.

The first committee hearing will be in Jefferson City on July 11.

State Rep. David Tyson Smith - D-Columbia - said this isn't an issue in Missouri, and believes the committee is a waste of time and resources. He said it's all being done for political talking points.

"If we are really serious about these issues," said Smith, "we would form a special committee on gun violence to crack down on the shootings that are happening all over our state, that need to be clamped down on."

Studies have repeatedly shown that immigrants - legal and illegal - are more law abiding than people born here.

Research from The Marshall Project has found no correlation between undocumented immigrants and a rise in violent crimes.

However, some committee members believe people living in the U.S. illegally are to blame for an increase in Fentanyl and sex trafficking.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Tags
Politics U.S. immigration policyCrime Legislation
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries.
See stories by Farah Siddiqi