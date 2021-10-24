-
All active-duty soldiers in the Army are required to get the shot, and those who don’t will face disciplinary action.
-
Missourians who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can enter to win the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program Lottery - 900 winners will receive $10,000 in…
-
Missouri is now reporting an average of 3,000 COVID cases each day, prompting communities across the state to consider mask requirements. But Missouri's Attorney General has vowed to sue to block them.
-
Dr. Delene Musielak, a pediatrician at St. Luke's Hospital, said more children are testing positive for the coronavirus and parents should take precautions to protect them.
-
The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the county is in the middle of a crisis. Katie Towns told Springfield City Council...
-
As coronavirus cases rise and more contagious variants take hold in Missouri, the four largest hospital systems in St. Louis are requiring all their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by fall. Employees at St. Luke’s, SSM Health, BJC HealthCare and Mercy Health will need to be vaccinated by late September. Hospital officials say unvaccinated health workers are more at risk of catching the virus and more likely to spread it to patients.
-
Missouri now has over 1,000 COVID cases per day, an infection level not seen in months.
-
The Missouri health department has acknowledged that it has used national data to estimate Missouri’s racial breakdown, rather than data based on the state's population. That information has been a source of frustration for local health officials working to ensure that vaccine distribution is equitable. State officials now plan to use 2019 U.S. Census data from Missouri but say some parts of the data remain problematic.
-
Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that law enforcement personnel, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other emergency workers are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Missourians 65 or older or those with chronic health conditions will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting next week.