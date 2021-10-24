covid-19 Testing

-
One Missouri inmate says prisoners feel "powerless" to control the spread of the coronavirus. He's worried guards are taking it home to their communities.
Antigen tests now comprise about a third of COVID-19 tests conducted in Missouri but their results are not included in case counts.
The White House is recommending limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25%. Kansas City metro health departments have only reduced capacity to 50%.
Lindenwood University has reported more students with COVID-19 than any other university in the St. Louis region this week. Administrators say any students caught partying on campus will be removed from housing without a refund.
Up to now, the Department of Health and Senior Services has allowed only symptomatic close contacts of a suspected COVID-19 patient or a lab-confirmed...
The most recent release from the Cape County Health Department reports an overall total of 9 presumed positive COVID-19 cases in the region, 5 of which…
Governor Mike Parson said Thursday if he could prioritize the testing of all residents in nursing homes where there’s been a coronavirus outbreak, he...
A clinical diagnostics lab in Lee’s Summit has developed a test for the novel coronavirus and says it's more than 99% accurate. Viracor Eurofins , which...