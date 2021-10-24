COVID-19 Relief

-
The coronavirus pandemic has shutdown most live events, leaving venues dark and putting employees out of work. Now, a new organization is asking for a share of Missouri's CARES Act funding to help save the industry.
The governor said students and teachers no longer need to quarantine if they were exposed to coronavirus and all parties were wearing masks.
On Thursday, July 2, Governor Parson announced nearly $50 million to support broadband expansion across Missouri, including funds directed at telehealth…
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt helped put nearly $1 billion into the latest coronavirus bill for faster development of COVID-19 testing. It’s an idea that Blunt...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a supplemental budget bill allocating nearly $6 billion in federal stimulus money to fight the health and economic...