MO DHSS Offers Map for Cooling Centers Around State As Intense Heat Bears Down On Southeast and Eastern MOA Heat Advisory remains for the entire Quad State region tonight through Saturday afternoon (July 29th). Highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values of 105-110 are possible in the afternoon though any development of showers/storms will limit warming. Locate nearest cooling centers in Missouri for a place to cool down. For overnight shelter, contact local emergency management or call United Way 2-1-1.