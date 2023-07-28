MO DHSS Offers Map for Cooling Centers Around State As Intense Heat Bears Down On Southeast and Eastern MO

As much of Missouri continues to battle extreme heat through this weekend, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is providing a link to cooling centers around the state. You can locate the nearest cooling centers in Missouri for a place to cool down. For overnight shelter, contact local emergency management or call United Way 2-1-1.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a heat advisory which will remain in effect through Sat. July 29 at 7 pm. Some eastern Missouri counties will remain under an excessive heat warning through 8 pm Fri. July 28.

According to the CDC, heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of the water and salt contained in sweat. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.

Heat stroke occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. Heat stroke can develop within minutes or hours. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given. Treatment includes rapidly lowering the person’s body temperature followed by intensive supportive care.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also provides additional information on heat-related illness and prevention on its website.