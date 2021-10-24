-
Missouri voters on Tuesday reversed course from two years ago by passing Amendment 3, which scraps the Clean Missouri state legislative redistricting system. Amendment 3 ended up passing by a narrow margin in the state, though opponents of the measure had vastly outspent backers.
-
Missouri state Sen. Bob Onder, R-St. Charles County, who favors Amendment 3, and Sean Soendker Nicholson, campaign director for Clean Missouri, which is urging a "no" vote on the ballot issue, joined St. Louis on the Air to debate the pros and cons.
-
A first of its kind in the nation redistricting system is being second-guessed on this year's ballot in Missouri and may be replaced with a second unprecedented system.
-
The Missouri Court of Appeals further rewrote a summary for a ballot initiative that would repeal a state legislative redistricting system approved by voters in 2018.
-
One of the many sources of contention in debate over Amendment 3 is the manner in which House and Senate maps could be challenged in court. Voters will decide on Amendment 3, which undoes much of the "Clean Missouri" state legislative redistricting system, in November.
-
A group of people who helped pass Clean Missouri is suing over the state legislature’s attempt to reverse the changes it made to the redistricting...
-
The way Missouri draws its state House and Senate districts will be up for referendum later this year after the House Wednesday backed a ballot...
-
With the Capitol up and running again, Clean Missouri made it one step further in the state House. A committee of lawmakers in the Missouri House approved…
-
Beyoncé tickets. Pricey steak dinners. Royals games. Lobbyists used to be able to spend thousands in an effort to influence Missouri lawmakers. Voters...
-
The Missouri House gave initial approval on Tuesday to send some Clean Missouri provisions back to voters. In November, 62% of voters approved the…