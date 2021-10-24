-
A Senate committee began hearings on Mon. Jan. 25, on two bills that would affect protests and policing in the state.Senate Bill 60 would create more…
-
All of Us or None, a civil and human rights group, aims to help people with felony convictions understand the voting process and cast their vote.
-
The NAACP and League of Women Voters argue that no one should be forced to risk their health and leave their home to vote during the pandemic.
-
Sybil Morial's memoir details her formative experiences living under Jim Crow laws.
-
As the nation marks the 60th anniversary of the historic Montgomery bus boycott, listen to a selection from a panel discussion led by NPR's Michel Martin about the history and future of civil rights.
-
An estimated 200 people braved the heat and humidity to gather outside the Missouri Capitol and commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I
-
A Cape Girardeau church will mark the 50th anniversary of the March On Washington with a special ceremony Wednesday evening.The St. James African…