-
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is calling for a sharp increase in the state’s tobacco tax — now the nation’s lowest — to pay for...
-
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster plans to host a two-day public workshop this fall – in St. Louis and Kansas City – to probe ways to improve the...
-
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster was in Cape Girardeau today to talk about Amendment 1 - the “right-to-farm” amendment - at the Kirchdoerfer dairy…
-
For the death penalty to be carried out in Missouri, it requires three agencies in particular to work in sync. The Department of Corrections performs...
-
The state of Missouri recovered more than $47 million in fraudulent claims made by Medicaid providers in 2013. That's about an average year for Attorney...
-
Updated 5:12 p.m. with comment from Walgreens. Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is accusing Walgreens of engaging in false and deceptive pricing
-
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is again calling on requiring a prescription for certain cold medicines containing pseudoephedrine, a key…
-
Twenty-nine new American citizens took their oath of citizenship Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.The guest speaker was Missouri…
-
Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones is continuing to ask why the state’s Revenue Department shared documents with federal agencies, including a complete list…
-
One of the leading Republicans in the Missouri Senate blasted the Department of Revenue over its scanning of documents for driver’s licenses and…