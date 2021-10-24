Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau

-
The reopening of the riverfront floodgates means steamboats cruising up and down the Mississippi will be able to dock in Cape Girardeau.There’s been some…
** Due to overwhelming interest in the 'Pinta' and the 'Nina,' the Captain of the ships has decided to extend their stay in Cape Girardeau. Originally…
The Glenn House in Cape Girardeau is offering Holiday Tours during the Christmas season. Starting the Friday after Thanksgiving until the Sunday after…
Just eleven months ago, Ryan Steck spent two days in Thebes, Ill., acting like he was searching for a missing person.He had no idea Gone Girl would change…
Even if Ben Affleck is not coming back to Cape Girardeau for the special screening of “Gone Girl” on October 2nd, residents will still have a taste of…
The Motorcycle Cannonball Endurance Run is a cross-country endurance race for vintage or antique motorcycles, and it will come through Cape Girardeau on…
Corvettes will fill up the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau on August 26th when the Corvette Caravan comes to town. The evening of fun activities begins…
Hundreds of corvettes from all over the nation and across the region will spend the night in downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, August 26th as the…
One-hundred antique motorcycle racers will rev their way through the streets of Cape Girardeau next year.The Motorcycle Cannonball Run will stop in Cape…
Park a lawn chair on north Kingshighway or Broadway street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday evening to see nearly 100 vintage cars speed by in The Great Race.…