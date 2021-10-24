-
Missouri state Sen. Bob Onder, R-St. Charles County, who favors Amendment 3, and Sean Soendker Nicholson, campaign director for Clean Missouri, which is urging a "no" vote on the ballot issue, joined St. Louis on the Air to debate the pros and cons.
-
The Missouri Court of Appeals further rewrote a summary for a ballot initiative that would repeal a state legislative redistricting system approved by voters in 2018.
-
One of the many sources of contention in debate over Amendment 3 is the manner in which House and Senate maps could be challenged in court. Voters will decide on Amendment 3, which undoes much of the "Clean Missouri" state legislative redistricting system, in November.