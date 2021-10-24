-
Missouri's election officials have tried for years to get rid of the state's excuse system for absentee balloting. While nothing is assured, they say 2021 may be the year when the idea gains momentum.
-
It’s a small slice of the almost 5,000 absentee ballots rejected, but advocates say even one uncounted vote is too many. Under this year's new mail-in voting option, voters have to have their ballot envelope notarized.
-
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is promoting fair elections, saying, “This will be the safest election we’ve ever had.”
-
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed legislation allowing people at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus to vote absentee without needing...
-
On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum talks with Shane Schoeller, clerk of Greene County, and Brianna...
-
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says lawmakers would be amenable to passing election legislation aimed at responding to coronavirus fears —...