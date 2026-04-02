SEMO Spotlight: Fidel Atuo, Ph.D. Shares How Birds Reveal the Health of Southeast Missouri’s Changing Wetlands

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Associate Professor Fidel Atuo, Ph.D., from the Biological and Environmental Sciences Department at Southeast Missouri State University, about his recent conservation research.

Dr. Atuo studies birds as a conservation study system, with current projects that include assessing the impacts of oil and gas activities on Mississippi kites—a species uncommon in Southeast Missouri but affected by energy development elsewhere—and monitoring wetland recovery in Scott County and its effects on bird reproduction and survival.

Southeast Missouri was historically a wetland-rich region, but much of that habitat has been lost. Atuo's primary goal is to re-establish habitats to support wildlife broadly. He uses birds as indicator species because improvements for birds are likely beneficial for other wildlife as well.

Birds’ population trends reveal environmental health. Atuo referenced Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring as an example of how chemical pollutants like DDT caused dramatic bird declines. He says drops in bird populations often signal broader ecological problems, prompting investigation into causes and mitigation.

Dr. Fidel Atuo thanked his many enthusiastic students from the past six years for their contributions to the research.

