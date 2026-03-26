SEMO Spotlight: Jenna Brock Shares Student Government Association (SGA) Journey and Current Campaign Efforts

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Jenna Brock, a junior majoring in business administration and music, who serves as a Senior Senator for the Harrison College of Business and Computing. She’s running for Southeast Missouri State University's Student Government Association Treasurer, hoping to apply her banking and accounting background to managing student fee funds that support conferences, research, and campus activities.

Jenna Brock is a junior at SEMO, majoring in Business Administration and Music with a minor in Jazz and Commercial Music. In her current position, she leads a team of six senators who plan student events, gather and voice student feedback, and meet monthly with the dean to discuss strategic planning, programs, and student concerns.

SGA outreach includes events like trivia nights and Kona Ice during finals to raise visibility and solicit input. The senators also advocated for additional group study rooms and updated furniture in Dempster to better support students’ collaborative needs.

Jenna is running on a ticket with Paul Hinkle and Trey Lintner for SGA executive positions, and she’s seeking the treasurer role to apply her banking and accounting background to transparently manage student fee funds.

The SGA treasury oversees funding requests across three accounts—discretionary, conference, and student organizations—which support conferences, research projects, and campus activities (like SGA’s ice cream event). Jenna emphasizes the importance of student voting on April 1–2, 2026, and encourages students to use their vote to shape their college experience.