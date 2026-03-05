SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Seigel Shares Research on Invasive Species and Talks About Opportunities for Students

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Professor Dustin Siegel (PH.D.) from the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences. Our discussion focused on impactful research on invasive species and the educational opportunities available to students interested in biology.

Professor Siegel has dedicated over 15 years to SEMO, focusing on upper-level courses in physiology, histology, and herpetology. He highlighted the ongoing research initiatives, particularly in herpetology, showcasing the dynamic nature of scientific inquiry at the university.

Professor Siegel is actively involved in two major research projects, one of which has garnered significant interest due to its relevance to current environmental issues. His collaboration with Florida Fish and Game centers around the significant challenge posed by invasive species. Much like the expanding population of Burmese pythons, he shares that Argentine tegus are also invasive to Florida’s ecosystem.

The research aims to analyze the reproductive biology of the invasive tegu species in their non-native environment. With invasive pythons already wreaking havoc in the Everglades, the emergence of Argentine tegus has compounded the problem. The tegu lizards, capable of consuming a variety of native vertebrates, have become a significant concern for local wildlife.

To conduct their research, Siegel's team of students has been dissecting tegu lizards received from Florida. While they face the olfactory challenges of working with specimens that have already undergone freezing and thawing cycles, the data gathered—from reproductive organs to hormonal changes—will contribute to understanding how these species adapt to new environments.

The ultimate goal of this research is to equip Florida Fish and Game with valuable insights for developing effective management strategies. By understanding the reproductive timelines of these invasive species, authorities can better coordinate eradication efforts, potentially leading to more effective strategies in managing these ecological invaders.

Beyond his research, Professor Siegel emphasized the enriching experiences available for students at SEMO. By engaging in hands-on projects, students learn essential scientific techniques while contributing to meaningful research. Siegel encourages students to get involved early in their academic careers, enhancing their learning experience and preparing them for future endeavors.

Our conversation took a light-hearted turn when Professor Siegel shared his passion for fishing. He recently participated in a friendly fishing competition and recounted a memorable experience of catching a five-pound fish, asserting that age hasn't diminished his skills entirely.

