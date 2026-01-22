SEMO Spotlight: How Saying 'Yes' Led Dr. Abram Book to the 'Vernon Gantt Award'

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight we speak with Dr. Abram Book, an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages. Dr. Book discusses his recent recognition with the Vernon Gantt Award for Distinguished Community Service from the Kentucky Communication Association. This award, named in honor of a revered professor, acknowledges Dr. Book's significant contributions to the community, which stem from his willingness to engage actively in various scholarly activities.

Dr. Book recounts how his involvement began with publishing an article in the Kentucky Journal of Communication. After connecting with the journal's editor, he attended a Kentucky Communication Association conference, where he was encouraged to volunteer for their council despite not being from Kentucky. His commitment only deepened as he eventually took over as the journal's editor, a role that opened his eyes to the intricate processes involved in academic publishing, such as finding reviewers and making editorial decisions.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Book acknowledges a personal challenge: his tendency to have difficulty saying no, which has sometimes led him into more responsibilities than he anticipated. However, he views these experiences as blessings that have allowed him to work alongside esteemed scholars and gain invaluable insights into the field. He emphasizes the importance of reaching out to diverse professionals to enrich the editorial board's expertise, showcasing a collaborative spirit in enhancing the academic community.

In closing, Dr. Book encourages both undergraduate and graduate students to present their work at conferences as a means to build their confidence and expand their professional networks. He advocates for state-level conferences as an ideal starting point, providing an approachable setting for students to share their research and receive constructive feedback. His message underscores the significance of stepping beyond comfort zones to embrace opportunities for personal and professional growth in the field of communication.

