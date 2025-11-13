SEMO Spotlight: Scott Gers, Founder of Historical European Martial Arts Club at SEMO

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we interview Scott Gers, founder of the new Historical European Martial Arts Club, as a Southeast Missouri State University Student Organization. The club, colloquially known as HEMA, focuses on not just swinging swords, but studying the history, art, and practical applications of European Martial Arts through manuscripts and practice.

Scott, having founded the club, says his favorite part is expanding people's knowledge outside of the classical, "Medieval Times" style that people often associate with swordsmanship as a sport. The Club focuses on technique building through dynamic learning opportunities with a myriad of equipment, including broadswords, rapiers, sabers, and short swords.

The club has several goals, including establishing its own Cape Renaissance Fair for the area. Currently, they are working to establish relationships with possible vendors and organizing future events.

The club can be found on Engage, the campus club site, and Instagram from the handle, HEMA_@_SEMO. Their Instagram will be the best place to find out about upcoming events for the club.