SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Jordan Tinsley, Talks About Pursuing Double-Major Options in Marine Biology and Wildlife and Conservation, with a Minor in Chemistry

By Ella Tinsley
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Jordan Tinsley, who is a double-option major in Marine Biology and Wildlife and Conservation Biology, with a Minor in Chemistry.

Jordan notes that the Marine Biology option stems from the core classes of a biology major, with electives tailored to her focus. She notes classes like Oceanography and Marine Biology, and Marine Conservation as among those classes.

She attributes her advisor, Dr. Michael Taylor, for helping her find the right path of study at SEMO.

Through her advisor and as part of her major, Jordan plans to head to the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory for her career. This opportunity will allow her to get hands-on experience in her field.

She also details her experience with Cape Dive and Travel and her journey to getting both Open Water Diver-Certified and Advanced Open Water Diver-Certified.

Jordan notes that to unwind and as a fun elective, she's taken a myriad of creative courses, including playing the SEMO Marching Band for two years, taking an ASL course with Christa Weber, and taking a ceramics and photography class this semester.

Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
