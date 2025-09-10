SEMO Spotlight: Emily Lantz, Lead Actress in River Campus Production of "Grease: The Musical", Shares Experience in Program

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight' we speak with two musical theater students, Emily Lantz and her co-star Parker Cobden, who describe their experience balancing their theater major and their upcoming performance as lead actors in "Grease: The Musical".

There's one thing these two can agree on: the life of a musical theater major is a busy one.

BFA Musical Theater Major Emily Lantz, who will be playing 'Sandy' notes that time management is one of the most important skills to have in her major. Balancing rehearsal, skills classes, and the college experience requires a unique kind of talent.

She notes that the rehearsal process has been incredibly meaningful to her, as the connections and memories she's made during the process are significant to her.

Dedication is also required, as both Emily and Parker describe coming back to campus early from summer break for rehearsals, to have the show ready in time.

About "Grease: The Musical"

After spending a hopelessly devoted summer with Sandy, the new girl in town, Danny Zuko's world is thrown upside down when Sandy appears at Rydell High on the first day of school. What follows is a rock n' roll celebration of growin' up, cruisin' with friends, and goin' steady. The Dobbins Conservatory production also features songs from the smash hit 1978 motion picture, including "Sandy," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Grease," and "You're the One That I Want.”

Showtimes for "Grease: The Musical":

Thursday, September 25th, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 26th, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27th, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 28th, at 2:00 p.m.