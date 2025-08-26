SEMO Spotlight: Parker Cobden and Emily Lantz, Co-Stars in River Campus Production of 'Grease: The Musical' Share Their Journeys

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with two musical theater students, Emily Lantz and Parker Cobden, who share their experience balancing their theater major classes and their upcoming performance as lead actors in Grease: The Musical.

There's one thing these two can agree on: the life of a musical theater major is a busy one.

Parker Cobden, also a BFA Musical Theater Major, notes how incredibly rewarding the major can be, despite the workload. He calls it "the best major on campus" because of all the incredible opportunities it presents its students.

He describes to us the many working parts of the theater world. Additionally, he noted his admiration for how those pieces have come together to create this show.

Dedication is also required, as both Emily and Parker describe coming back to campus early from summer break for rehearsals, to have the show ready in time.

About "Grease: The Musical":

After spending a hopelessly devoted summer with Sandy, the new girl in town, Danny Zuko's world is thrown upside down when Sandy appears at Rydell High on the first day of school. What follows is a rock n' roll celebration of growin' up, cruisin' with friends, and goin' steady. The Dobbins Conservatory production also features songs from the smash hit 1978 motion picture, including "Sandy," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Grease," and "You're the One That I Want.”

Showtimes for Grease: The Musical:

Thursday, September 25th, at 7:30 p.m., and

Friday, September 26th, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27th, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 28th, at 2:00 p.m.