SEMO Spotlight: Mekylla Bico

Mekylla Bico is studying Digital & Integrated Marketing Communications at Southeast. Currently, she is working as a SEMO Creator and coordinator for the Jane Stephens Honors Program Council.

In this episode, Mekylla talks about the impact of social media on her future career and personal life. She describes how her role as a SEMO Creator allows her to utilize her creativity and develop marketing skills.

You can check out Mekylla's "A Day in the Life as a Digital Marketing Major" video here.