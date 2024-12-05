© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Mekylla Bico

By Ashton Randolph
Published December 5, 2024 at 4:27 PM CST
Mekylla Bico visits KRCU studios to talk about her role as a SEMO Creator and her involvement with the Jane Stephens Honors Program.
John Gerard Photography
Mekylla Bico visits KRCU studios to talk about her role as a SEMO Creator and her involvement with the Jane Stephens Honors Program.

Mekylla Bico is studying Digital & Integrated Marketing Communications at Southeast. Currently, she is working as a SEMO Creator and coordinator for the Jane Stephens Honors Program Council.

In this episode, Mekylla talks about the impact of social media on her future career and personal life. She describes how her role as a SEMO Creator allows her to utilize her creativity and develop marketing skills.

You can check out Mekylla's "A Day in the Life as a Digital Marketing Major" video here.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOBusiness Educationmarketingsocial media
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph