SEMO Spotlight: Paxton DeLaurent

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 28, 2024 at 4:30 PM CST
Paxton DeLaurent visits KRCU studios to talk about his football career at SEMO.
Paxton DeLaurent is the starting quarterback for the SEMO Football Team. He will graduate in Spring 2025 with his Bachelor's of Science in Physical Education.

Recently, Paxton was selected for the Ohio Valley Conference Athlete-Scholar Award 2024-2025. He also earned additional OVC honors this season like the Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Week.

In this episode, Paxton reflects on his growth as a Christian and an athlete. He describes his inspiration both on and off the football field.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
