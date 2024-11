Lydia Pobst is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Communication with a double minor in Business and Business Law. The Southeast student body selected Lydia as 'Woman of the Year' for 2024.

In this episode, she describes the impact of student involvement on her personal and professional lives. She shares details about her summer internship with Senator Mike Lee in Washington, D.C., and her role as president of student government at SEMO.