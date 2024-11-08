SEMO Spotlight: Honoring Veterans Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer, who served in the U.S. Army before attending Southeast Missouri State University. Today, Jonathan is pursuing a degree in Biology: Wildlife and Conservation.

Hunter is studying Sports Management.

Jonathan served as a Combat Medic and Hunter served as a Calvary Scout in the U.S. Army during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan and Hunter both describe the lessons they learned, the places they traveled to, and the memorable experiences they obtained during their time in the military.

This episode is in honor of Veterans Day— Monday, November 11, 2024, and all those who have served, both past and present.