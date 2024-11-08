© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Honoring Veterans Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 8, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST
Jonathan Davis (left) and Hunter Myer (right) visit KRCU studios to talk about their experiences serving in the military.
Jonathan Davis (left) and Hunter Myer (right) visit KRCU studios to talk about their experiences serving in the military.

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer, who served in the U.S. Army before attending Southeast Missouri State University. Today, Jonathan is pursuing a degree in Biology: Wildlife and Conservation.

Hunter is studying Sports Management.

Jonathan served as a Combat Medic and Hunter served as a Calvary Scout in the U.S. Army during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan and Hunter both describe the lessons they learned, the places they traveled to, and the memorable experiences they obtained during their time in the military.

This episode is in honor of Veterans Day— Monday, November 11, 2024, and all those who have served, both past and present.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOStudent VeteransMilitary ServiceVeterans Day
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph