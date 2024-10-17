© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight: Bella Gasior

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 17, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
Bella Gasior visits KRCU studios to discuss her experience studying abroad in Bulgaria and Greece.

Bella Gasior is pursuing a double major in Health Sciences and Psychology and with a minor in Exercise Science at Southeast Missouri State University. After she graduates in December 2025, Bella will go to graduate school for occupational therapy.

Bella works as a technician for in-patient rehabilitation at Mercy Hospital in Cape. She also provided rehabilitation services to children and adults when she studied abroad last summer. In this episode, Bella shares what she has learned from working with diverse populations in various countries throughout the world.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
