SEMO Spotlight: Bella Gasior

Bella Gasior is pursuing a double major in Health Sciences and Psychology and with a minor in Exercise Science at Southeast Missouri State University. After she graduates in December 2025, Bella will go to graduate school for occupational therapy.

Bella works as a technician for in-patient rehabilitation at Mercy Hospital in Cape. She also provided rehabilitation services to children and adults when she studied abroad last summer. In this episode, Bella shares what she has learned from working with diverse populations in various countries throughout the world.