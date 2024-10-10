© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Brittney Swicionis

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:57 PM CDT
Brittney Swicionis visits KRCU studios to share her passion for teaching, learning, and helping others in her unique endeavors.
Brittney Swicionis graduated with a bachelor's degree in health management and a master's degree in higher education administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

Today, Brittney is an adjunct professor at SEMO, a co-owner Board & Brush Creative Studio, a fitness instructor at Osage Center, and an employee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

During her collegiate education, Brittney pursued her passion for community service and athletics.

In this episode, she explains how her experiences at SEMO launched her success in her career journey. Her achievements in and outside of the workplace led to her recognition as a "Difference Maker" earlier this fall by the Southeast Missourian and Rust Center for Mass Media.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
