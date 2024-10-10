SEMO Spotlight: Brittney Swicionis

Brittney Swicionis graduated with a bachelor's degree in health management and a master's degree in higher education administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

Today, Brittney is an adjunct professor at SEMO, a co-owner Board & Brush Creative Studio, a fitness instructor at Osage Center, and an employee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

During her collegiate education, Brittney pursued her passion for community service and athletics.

In this episode, she explains how her experiences at SEMO launched her success in her career journey. Her achievements in and outside of the workplace led to her recognition as a "Difference Maker" earlier this fall by the Southeast Missourian and Rust Center for Mass Media.