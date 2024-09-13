SEMO Spotlight: Avery Baker

Avery Baker is a senior at Southeast Missouri State University. After she graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in December 2024, she will begin her career as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Avery's passion for nursing began in middle school and has grown throughout her academic career. In this episode, she describes her clinical experiences working as a nurse in the emergency, intensive care, and behavioral health units at Mercy Hospital, MO.