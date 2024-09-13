© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Avery Baker

By Ashton Randolph
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:36 AM CDT
Avery Baker visits the KRCU studios to share her clinical experiences in the emergency, intensive care, and behavioral health units at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.
Avery Baker visits KRCU studios to share her clinical experiences in the emergency, intensive care, and behavioral health units at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Avery Baker is a senior at Southeast Missouri State University. After she graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in December 2024, she will begin her career as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Avery's passion for nursing began in middle school and has grown throughout her academic career. In this episode, she describes her clinical experiences working as a nurse in the emergency, intensive care, and behavioral health units at Mercy Hospital, MO.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMONursesMercy Health
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph