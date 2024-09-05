SEMO Spotlight: Elizabeth Jeffries

Elizabeth Jeffries is the Assistant Director of Campus Engagement at Southeast Missouri State University. She graduated from SEMO in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences with an emphasis in Pre-Medicine.

Elizabeth transferred to SEMO during her senior year of undergraduate studies and experienced student life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, one year after her graduation, Elizabeth joined the SEMO Office of Admissions team to encourage students to further their education and achieve their goals.