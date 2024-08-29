SEMO Spotlight: Dyllan Day

Dyllan Day is a sophomore at Southeast Missouri State University double majoring in music education and psychology. She plays mellophone in the Southeast Marching Band and French horn in the Wind Symphony.

This summer (2024), Dyllan competed with Phantom Regiment, a Drum Corps International marching band. Throughout her experience, Dyllan flourished as a musician, leader, and future music educator. In this episode, she describes how she is implementing the skills she learned with Phantom Regiment into her role with SEMO bands.