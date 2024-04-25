© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Maria Marzuco

By Ashton Randolph
Published April 25, 2024 at 5:06 PM CDT
Maria Marzuco visits KRCU studios to talk about her career with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Saint Louis.
Ashton Randolph
Maria Marzuco graduated from SEMO in May 2023 with a Bachelors's Degree in Family Studies with a minor in Art. She works for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Saint Louis as the Southeast Missouri Program Coordinator.

Maria is the first to serve the Southeast Missouri region in this role.

In this episode, Maria shares her personal experiences and interactions with people who have Down Syndrome.

She also describes local programs and resources she develops to serve people with Down Syndrome and their families.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOeducationHealth and ScienceThe Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
