SEMO Spotlight: Clayton Eftink

Clayton Eftink is a senior undergraduate student at Southeast pursuing a double major in Financeand Business Administration with a triple minor in Accounting, Entrepreneurship, and Business Law.

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', Clayton reflects on experiential learning opportunities in business, and his various leadership involvements. He also shares his life as a student-athlete on SEMO's Cross CountryandTrack and Field teams.

After graduation, Clayton will continue his studies with SEMO's Accelerated Master's in Business Administration program with a specialization in Financial Management.