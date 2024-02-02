SEMO Spotlight: Brigit Ciskowski

Brigit Ciskowski is a 2016 Southeast Missouri State University alumna, holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with an emphasis in sculpture.

She is now in graduate school at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

One of her exhibits is currently at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau, MO, which will be shown through February 23, 2024.

Her public sculpture installations include “Florentina”, which is on display in front of Area Properties, across from Kidd’s, and will remain on Broadway until Spring 2025, and the other, titled “Prochronismé”, is installed behind SEMO's River Campus.