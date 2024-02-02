© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Brigit Ciskowski

By Ashton Randolph
Published February 2, 2024 at 3:42 PM CST
Brigit Ciskowski is a 2016 Southeast Missouri State University alumna, holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with an emphasis in sculpture.

She is now in graduate school at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

One of her exhibits is currently at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau, MO, which will be shown through February 23, 2024.

Her public sculpture installations include “Florentina”, which is on display in front of Area Properties, across from Kidd’s, and will remain on Broadway until Spring 2025, and the other, titled “Prochronismé”, is installed behind SEMO's River Campus.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
