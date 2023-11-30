SEMO Spotlight: Brecken Styles

Brecken Styles is this week's guest on 'SEMO Spotlight'.

She's a senior undergraduate student at Southeast Missouri State double-majoring in Musical Theatre and Spanish, and shares her experiences performing in various productions, balancing a busy schedule— which includes student life, serving as chief of staff in student government, academics, and her plans for the future after graduation.

Brecken is performing in the upcoming production of the Big Band Holiday Jukebox on SEMO's River Campus, December 1st and 2nd, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.

