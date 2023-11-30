© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Brecken Styles

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST
KRCU Public Radio/Ashton Randolph
Brecken Styles is this week's guest on 'SEMO Spotlight'.

She's a senior undergraduate student at Southeast Missouri State double-majoring in Musical Theatre and Spanish, and shares her experiences performing in various productions, balancing a busy schedule— which includes student life, serving as chief of staff in student government, academics, and her plans for the future after graduation.

Brecken is performing in the upcoming production of the Big Band Holiday Jukebox on SEMO's River Campus, December 1st and 2nd, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.

SEMO Spotlight
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
