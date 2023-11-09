SEMO Spotlight: Zach Huffman

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Navy Veteran and non-traditional student, Zach Huffman, in honor of Veterans' Day.

Zach is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in Mass Communication: Multimedia Journalism.

He talks about his experiences as a soldier, living overseas on a military base in a combat zone, transitioning back to civilian life and coming back home to Oak Ridge, Missouri, and pursuing his college education at Southeast Missouri State as a student-veteran.