© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Clayton Hester

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT
Clayton Hester returns to KRCU Public Radio studios for an interview on 'SEMO Spotlight' as an alumus.
KRCU
Clayton Hester returns to KRCU Public Radio studios for an interview on 'SEMO Spotlight' as an alumus.

Alumnus Clayton Hester graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with dual Bachelor's degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Social Sciences. While at Southeast Missouri State University, he was a 'Morning Edition' host, reporter, and producer at KRCU Public Radio. He also co-launched Redhawk Radio Theater—a student-run audio theatre podcast serial. And, he was a managing editor at The Arrow—the student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University.

Before finishing his degrees, Clayton began working as a digital content producer at KFVS-12 while also producing and hosting his own podcast discovery platform www.clayton.inc.

SEMO Spotlight
Stay Connected
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph