SEMO Spotlight: Clayton Hester

Alumnus Clayton Hester graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with dual Bachelor's degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Social Sciences. While at Southeast Missouri State University, he was a 'Morning Edition' host, reporter, and producer at KRCU Public Radio. He also co-launched Redhawk Radio Theater—a student-run audio theatre podcast serial. And, he was a managing editor at The Arrow—the student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University.

Before finishing his degrees, Clayton began working as a digital content producer at KFVS-12 while also producing and hosting his own podcast discovery platform www.clayton.inc.

