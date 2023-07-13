© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Isaac Thorn

By Raihan Rahman
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT
Isaac Thorn with his fellow Southeast Redhawks Marching Bandmates
provided by Isaac Thorn
Southeast Missouri State
Isaac Thorn with his fellow Southeast Redhawks Marching Bandmates

Isaac Thorn is a sophomore Instrumental Music Education Major at Southeast Missouri State University. Isaac’s passion for teaching and trombone performance has ignited his drive to become a well-rounded professional in the field of music education. Drawing inspiration from his experiences, he is preparing to make a lasting impact on aspiring musicians and shape the future of music education.

With a deep-rooted enthusiasm for sharing his love of music, Isaac has honed his skills both in the classroom and through captivating trombone performances. His dedication and commitment have laid a strong foundation for his journey toward becoming an influential educator. Isaac shared his unique perspective, with his insights, aspirations, and the invaluable lessons he has gathered along his educational path.

SEMO Spotlight music educationSoutheast Missouri State University
Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer during All Things Considered and is the host of 'SEMO Spotlight'.
