SEMO Spotlight: Isaac Thorn

Isaac Thorn is a sophomore Instrumental Music Education Major at Southeast Missouri State University. Isaac’s passion for teaching and trombone performance has ignited his drive to become a well-rounded professional in the field of music education. Drawing inspiration from his experiences, he is preparing to make a lasting impact on aspiring musicians and shape the future of music education.

With a deep-rooted enthusiasm for sharing his love of music, Isaac has honed his skills both in the classroom and through captivating trombone performances. His dedication and commitment have laid a strong foundation for his journey toward becoming an influential educator. Isaac shared his unique perspective, with his insights, aspirations, and the invaluable lessons he has gathered along his educational path.