SEMO Spotlight: Tessa Holland

Tessa Holland is a 2020 graduate of SEMO with a major in psychology and a minor in child development.

Despite her academic background, she decided to pursue a career as a full-time children's librarian after graduation.

She is currently serving as the Children's/Youth Librarian at the Riverside Regional Library in Jackson, MO, where she is responsible for planning the summer book reading program.

If you are interested in volunteering for the program, you may contact Tessa by email at tholland@rrlmo.org.