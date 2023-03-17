© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Jana Gerard

By Raihan Rahman
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
Dr. Jana Lynn Gerard, Coordinator of The EDvolution Center at Southeast Missouri State University
Dr. Jana Lynn Gerard, Coordinator of The EDvolution Center at Southeast Missouri State University

Dr. Jana Gerard is the Coordinator of The EDvolution Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Jana ensures that teacher candidates at Southeast Missouri State are prepared to effectively and appropriately implement educational technology in their future classrooms. She also provides students, faculty and staff, and community educators professional development on design thinking, coding, 3D printing, and virtual and augmented reality. Jana is a Google Certified Educator, Google Certified Trainer, Apple Learning Coach, Apple Teacher, Microsoft Certified Educator, and Microsoft Innovative Educator.

Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer during All Things Considered and is the host of 'SEMO Spotlight'.
