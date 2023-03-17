SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Jana Gerard

Dr. Jana Gerard is the Coordinator of The EDvolution Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Jana ensures that teacher candidates at Southeast Missouri State are prepared to effectively and appropriately implement educational technology in their future classrooms. She also provides students, faculty and staff, and community educators professional development on design thinking, coding, 3D printing, and virtual and augmented reality. Jana is a Google Certified Educator, Google Certified Trainer, Apple Learning Coach, Apple Teacher, Microsoft Certified Educator, and Microsoft Innovative Educator.