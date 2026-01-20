On the Menu: The Year of Cabbage

Hey everybody! 2026 is here, and I am so excited! A new year, maybe a new me if I work at it.

Of course, a new year requires that we discuss the 2026 food trend predictions. Last year, I said “swicy” would be a trend—combo of sweet and spicy—and it was, but we have short attention spans, so, you know, there’s some new trends.

One of my favorites is topping the list. It’s a protein-packed superfood, often overlooked because there’s flashier options.

2026 is the year of the cabbage. If you missed it on Morning Edition on January 7, then here it is again. Yes, cabbage.

You may have hated it as a child and refused to eat it—and you still may—but it is set to have a big year as it is on menus across the globe. It is shedding the bad PR that it has suffered, which I will blame partly on the cabbage soup diet of the 80s.

Cabbage is a plant from the brassica family. It has ancient roots. It is one of the oldest known vegetables, cultivated for 4,000 years. Its origins believed to be Mediterranean, with the Romans popularizing it in Europe.

Though there are 27 varieties, the most common are:

Green, a staple of American coleslaw; Red, which is actually purple and a little spicy; Savoy, with dark, curly leaves, and Napa, also known as Chinese cabbage, where it’s used in stir-fries, kimchi, and spring rolls.

Chefs at some of London’s buzziest kitchens say the cities sexiest produce star is the cabbage, a perfect vessel for flavor. American chef’s love its ability to be transformed. It is a hearty veggie that grows easily, keeps well, and can be used in its entirety, making it perfect for a more conscious, low-waste approach to cooking.

If online searches signal a trend, then the searches for cabbage recipes on Pinterest—whose motto for 2026 is live, laugh, leaf—are an indication of that. The company's 2026 trend report says, "In the year ahead, Boomers and Gen X will say goodbye to their cauliflower obsession and crown cabbage the new kitchen MVP." Searches for cabbage dumplings are up 110%, cabbage alfredo up 45%, and Bok choy and fermented cabbage up 35%. Think of charred cabbage steaks and kimchi cocktails.

I read its affordability is a recession indicator, which I guess means it’s cheap. Affordable is a good thing, isn’t it?

It’s also low calorie and high in fiber—my gastro doctor told me fiber is important. For those of us who resolve to start the year on a healthier note, cabbage has impressive credentials. Rich in potassium, antioxidants, vitamins C and K, it regulates blood sugar, boosts the immune system, and potentially reduces cancer risk. With all those qualifications, I guess I should have some every day.

So, how are you having your cabbage? In a classic coleslaw, a stuffed cabbage roll, or southern fried with bacon and onions? Roasted is good, and you don’t have to wait until March for corned beef and cabbage day. It’s awesome in soup with sausage or in a stir-fry. Or don’t make it all—just open a jar of sauerkraut or try some kimchi if you haven’t yet.

Let’s all start 2026 on a healthy note and show some love for the new kid from the patch. Enjoy your cabbage!