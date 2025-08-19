On the Menu: Fried Chicken

In a lighthearted survey taken in 2020 by a San Francisco PR firm, participants were asked “What best describes your attitude towards fried chicken”? Fifty percent said they love it. Sixteen percent said that they would marry fried chicken if they could. Wow. I’m already married, so I’m in the 50%.

Fried chicken is on the menu.

I completely agree with Padmi Lakshmi, who among her many roles is a host of Top Chef, when she says, “In a way that somebody else converts to Judaism or becomes a Hare Krishna, I belong to the church of fried chicken.” Amen.

Though fried chicken is global, it is deeply rooted in the Southern US, whose version is the most iconic. But did you know that fried chicken might have arrived in the U.S. wearing a kilt? It’s believed that Scottish immigrants introduced their fat-frying tradition to the US centuries ago. The Scottish fried their chickens rather than boiling or baking them as the English did. They brought the method with them when they settled in the American South, where enslaved African Americans began frying chicken based on the recipes provided by the Scottish, adding their adeptness at seasoning, making it part of the southern culinary tradition. The Scottish also brought us whiskey, but that’s another discussion.

Speaking of recipes, the earliest known written recipe for American-style fried chicken is from 1747 by European cookbook author Hannah Glasse - which makes it older than the U.S. Constitution.

Do you make it or buy it?

Fried chicken has been referred to as a “Gospel bird” because of its connection to Sunday church culture (winner, winner Sunday chicken dinner!), and until World War II, it was considered a food for special occasions, which means it’s a little time consuming to make.

You can brine it in buttermilk, tenderizing the chicken, then coat it in seasoned flour – cast iron skilled required – or batter and deep fry it. Peanut oil preferred.

I suppose you could air fry it, but you know that’s not the same. You might as well just use Shake n Bake.

But if you have a recipe that you like, or you find one that has the spices and herbs you prefer, make some this week. Your family and friends are going to love you for it.

If you buy it, I know you swear by a certain place or two. Americans started buying it commercially when on September 24, 1952, "Colonel" Harland Sanders began franchising his Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. And I never thought I would see fried chicken in the gas station, but I guess I’m glad it’s there.

What’s your favorite topping for fried chicken?

The “purist” doesn’t like toppings, but many people prefer BBQ sauce, hot sauce (that would be me), gravy, honey mustard – or, sure, ranch dressing.

Remember, fried chicken is loved and honored around the globe.

There’s Honduran and Taiwanese fried chicken – both of which I had recently – Korean, Brazilian, and Japanese fried chicken, although, apparently in Japan, a bucket of KFC is a mandatory part of Christmas celebrations.

Oh, before I go. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans consumed around 1.45 billion fried chicken wings for Super Bowl 2024. And, in the survey I mentioned earlier, 2% of respondents said they hate fried chicken. Those folks couldn’t possibly be any fun. They either never watch the Super Bowl or haven’t joined the church of fried chicken.

Eat more fried chicken y’all.