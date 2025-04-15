On the Menu: Surf and Turf

I consider myself a hearty eater. I love veggies and stuff – I eat a lot of them during the week, but by the weekend, my body is ready for a date with some satisfying food.

Surf and Turf is on the menu. You know that’s the successful marriage of meat and seafood, right?

The classic – or original – surf and turf is filet mignon and lobster. That’s a delicious combination for a special occasion. But I want you to have this meal at home on any occasion.

Several places lay claim to its origin. The west coast to serving it 520 feet above sea level at the Seattle Space Needle in 1962 during the World Fair. And Massachusetts claims that Lowell was the birthplace of the dish where it received the name “surf and turf” in 1966. Of course, before steakhouse menus, Native Americans had their own Surf and Turf feast as far back as the 17th Century. By the way, in Australia it’s called reef and beef. You may need to remember that one day.

The turf is expensive, I know. The cost of steak is high, but a good one is worth the price. Have it for date night and you can justify it – say you’re just smitten, and you can’t help yourself! Try to get the best steak you can – prime, dry-aged, Angus, Wagyu – don’t spare any dimes.

I recently dined at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Louisville where I enjoyed a Wagyu Japanese A5 ribeye – the rarest of rare. Man, that thing was amazing! They gave me a steak knife, but the butter knife did the job. It was like eating beef flavored butter!

You can surf the turf anyway you like. Scallops and crab cakes are good but if you’re adventurous, oysters on the half shell work — Rockefeller them and the added spinach can be the veggie.

I like to keep it classic and simple with jumbo shrimp cocktail, with just enough horseradish in the sauce to tickle my nostrils.

Get the vibe started with an old school relish tray - celery, olives, pickles, cheese. Side this with a crisp salad — Wedge, of course. A Caesar works, but God forbid, not a salad with nuts and fruit. And yes, a potato please.

What to wash this down with, you ask? All non-alcoholic beverages are great. If you’re going to imbibe, a well-crafted cocktail or ice-cold beer will quench the thirst. But I know that you know, red wine is the pairing. A Sommelier that I know would recommend a Cab Franc or Merlot.

After all that, if you are still upright and breathing, go ahead and have a slice of chocolate cake, cheesecake - maybe some ice-cream?

It may be good night, lights out after that meal. Ok – it may not the best date night meal after all, but a memorable one for sure!

Speaking of lights out, I think I’m out of time. Join me next time, to find out what’s On the Menu.