On the Menu: Culinary Trends in 2025

Happy 2025! I hope it’s off to a fantastic start and that you’re fully rested, restored, and your resolution is in full swing – or maybe it never started, or it’s already over? Either way, it’s okay!

Like me, did you wake up January 1 wondering: what am I going to eat and drink this year? And, of course, you woke up thinking about that, so I’m sure you want me to share with you some predictions on what we’re eating and drinking in 2025.

Have you had a pint of Guinness?

Guinness is everywhere, thanks to the "Split the G" challenge on social media. Go check it out – it’s fun. Kegs are being rationed in Europe because of increased demand and sales, especially Guinness 0.0, the non-alcoholic version, which is, according to my son, quite tasty, and it’s part of the trend of low-or-no alcohol options.

Savory beverages are a thing.

Bartenders got bored with using only fruit for creative cocktails and started playing with savory flavors. According to Market Watch, bacon fat-washed bourbon started it all, a process where you add rendered bacon fat to bourbon, chill it to solidify the fat, then strain it out, leaving the infused spirit behind. Now there’s bacon fat-washed Old Fashioned’s.

Savory will extend to coffee, too. Chefs are infusing coffee with lemongrass, and Hawaij (hawaye) - a warm and cozy Yemeni spice blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves, which might step in for pumpkin spice.

Heat is hot in 2025.

We still love chilies, and I can’t get enough of them! Habaneros and ghost peppers are normal now – and Chile flavors are in everything, from trail mix to cheese. Chili oils and chili crisps (usually fried shallots or garlic) and salsa Macha, a Mexican version of chili crunch with nuts and seeds, are gaining fans.

Notes of “sweet and spicy” are big – it’s called “swicy”. Swicy is a fusion of sweet and spicy, like spicy honey and chili-infused chocolate.

Apparently, texture is having a moment – and it’s crunchy.

Crunchy elements are showing up in unexpected places. There’s “shatter top” – which is a parmesan crisp – atop vegetables, roasted chickpeas in salads, and chili crisps - there’s the heat in grilled cheese sandwiches.

High-low duos are back after surging in 2008.

After a period of high inflation and change, these pairings are indulgent and nostalgic. Caviar topped tater tots, ice-cream topped with a gold leaf, waffles with candied pork belly, and fancy salads topped with salt and vinegar potato chips (hello, crunch!) are in.

And then there’s micro trends. They’re gaining steam and may have lasting influence. Here’s a few: cookbook clubs, lavender in food, dumplings (filled with things like sweet potatoes or oxtails), heirloom melons, sauces from around the globe, protein rich foods like bone broth, jerky, and protein brownies because, apparently, we need about 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight, spread evenly throughout the day – and, yes, AI is entering your grocery shopping experience. I’m not sure about shopping with AI yet.

The ‘warming trend’ is the best, though. It’s called hospitality.

Getting wrapped in a warm blanket of good service is a cure for feelings of disconnection and loneliness, which Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says is a growing public health epidemic. So, more than anything else, people are craving cozy, warm hospitality and service in 2025. I’ll have a big bowl of that!