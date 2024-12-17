On the Menu: Christmas...and Eggnog

Thankfully - I survived Thanksgiving. My husband made his best turkey yet. My two favorite grandkids were here - I only have two grandkids, coincidently. Son and daughter-in-law had some alone time, and I gained less weight than I expected. It was a wonderful holiday!

Now Christmas is near, and even more culinary traditions will grace tables across America.

In our house, Christmas dinner was fancy: nice tablecloth, linen napkins that we ironed first. Fresh goose or capon, glazed ham, potato salad, cornbread dressing, homemade rolls, green beans laced with bacon and onions, green Jell-o salad with chopped fruit and nuts topped with mayonnaise for some reason, ambrosia full of coconut, candy cane cookies - and more dessert than a family needed.

And we had eggnog. Sometimes homemade, sometimes not. Always spiked.

Through living and traveling across America, I learned that Christmas is celebrated with regional and historic treasures, and I love and appreciate the Christmas traditions that I’ve experienced across the country.

I celebrated Christmas in Pennsylvania with awesome roast beef, scalloped potatoes, pierogies, and pizzelles, which is an Italian American inspired dessert. They’re a cross between a waffle and a cookie that resembles snowflakes or doilies and are flavored with anise.

And there was eggnog, but not just any eggnog. It was Jaquins Pennsylvania Dutch Eggnog. Established in 1854 as America’s premier cordial maker, their recipe hasn’t changed since 1981 – locally sourced cream, real eggs (not egg powder), sugar, and their proprietary brandy, bourbon, and rum. It’s really good stuff!

In Virginia, I was expected to prepare a proper Virginia ham, which is from a pig that was fed peanuts, and required soaking overnight in cold water before prepping for the oven. It was served with the required candied sweet potatoes, Christmas pudding, and fruit cake.

Of course, there was eggnog, with rye whiskey and Jamaican rum, as that was supposedly how George Washington made it at Mount Vernon. As for fruit cake, it deserves its own show, so we’ll skip that interesting history this time.

I’ve enjoyed Swedish meatballs, venison, herring, hot dishes, and a dizzying display of Christmas cookies in Minnesota. Honestly, I only sort of enjoyed the herring.

I had butter- and garlic-drenched Dungeness crabs in Washington and Cioppino in California.

There was seafood galore in Florida on Christmas, with shrimp, stone crab, and grouper, an endless supply of key lime pie and sugar cookies - along with Caribbean influences like black beans, roast pork with mojo sauce and an abundance of fresh citrus fruit, which went well with a pitcher of Sangria.

And there was eggnog. Sometimes with coconut milk, sometimes with a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg.

I’ve also had some really good Christmas brunches. Christmas can start late because Christmas Eve is its own holiday. By the way, if you have not had a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes for Christmas Eve, it's an awesome feast. Get someone else to make it, though, cause it’s a lot of work.

Brunch, usually a Sunday-only event, can be even better on holidays. It is a favorite of children who may not be ready for grown-up food but can relate to breakfast anytime of the day. Adding eggs, bacon and anything that needs syrup and jelly to lunch foods is a win-win. If you’re going with brunch, don’t forget to invite Mary – she can be dressed in red or green - and Mimosa, and Bellini. They will make the meal most merry!

And yes, you’ll need eggnog.

I will be enjoying a Mexican-inspired Christmas this year. The menu will be a surprise but along with all the traditional delights.

I’m sure there will be eggnog. Spiked, I hope.

So, wherever you’re from, or wherever you are, wishing you the merriest of your culinary traditions and celebrations – and a stupendous New Year!

Join me next year, to find out, what’s On the Menu.