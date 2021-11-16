© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must Reads

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Outlier'

Published November 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST
9780451495235.jpg
Penguin Random House
/

“Jimmy Carter’s one-term presidency is often labeled a failure; indeed many Americans view Carter as the only ex-president to have used the White House as a stepping stone to greater achievements. But in retrospect the Carter political odyssey is a rich and human story, marked by both formidable accomplishments and painful political adversity.”

These words from the dust cover of Kai Bird’s book The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter sets the stage for a wonderful biography of a one term president who was a complex and misunderstood individual and president.

Raised in abject poverty of rural Georgia and a graduate of the Naval Academy, President Carter was lambasted by liberals as too conservative and hated by conservatives as too liberal.

James Earl Carter’s presidency was as complicated as the man himself. He was elected at a time in American History when the country was still reeling from the assassinations of President John Kennedy, his brother Robert and Martin Luther King Jr., from the disaster that was Vietnam, and the shattering of confidence in our political system in the wake of Watergate.

This deeply religious, highly moral, very loyal, and misunderstood man was president at the dawn of the era of harsh partisanship, political division, and extremism that remains to this day. Yet in a presidency with so much failure—i.e. the Iranian hostage crisis--, there was so many significant achievements that are foundational to our lives today. The real value of Mr. Bird’s biography are the erudite descriptions of President Carter as a person, his presidency’s accomplishments and failures and how they connect to both the times in which they happened and today.

There are many great biographies of ex-presidents. Kai Bird’s new book The Outlier is destined to join them.

Tags

Martin's Must ReadsMartin's Must-Reads
Stay Connected
Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as an Intentional Interim Pastor, currently for Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston. When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
See stories by Mark Martin