© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
news_updates_graphic.png
KRCU Local Newscasts

Local Pro-Choice SEMO Students Organize Protest In Cape Girardeau, In Opposition To MO Trigger Laws Banning Abortion

Published July 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
Local pro-choice SEMO students organized at 'Freedom Corner' in Cape Girardeau on Fri. July 1st to voice their opposition to the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Candy Nadimpally
/
KRCU Public Radio
Local pro-choice SEMO students organized at 'Freedom Corner' in Cape Girardeau on Fri. July 1st to voice their opposition to the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

On Friday, July 1st, it was a hot and sunny day, as a group of local pro-choice advocates—many from SEMO, organized a protest against the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. They marched under the banner of 'Fight for Women', voicing their support for reproductive rights.

The locally-organized event began at 'Freedom Corner' around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, and continued around Capaha Park. One week ago, on the date of the SCOTUS decision—June 24th, a demonstration was organized by Planned Parenthood of Missouri.

After the event, KRCU Public Radio reporter Candy Nadimpally spoke to three of the organizers of the locally-organized event.

KRCU Local Newscasts
Candy Nadimpally
See stories by Candy Nadimpally