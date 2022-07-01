Local Pro-Choice SEMO Students Organize Protest In Cape Girardeau, In Opposition To MO Trigger Laws Banning Abortion

On Friday, July 1st, it was a hot and sunny day, as a group of local pro-choice advocates—many from SEMO, organized a protest against the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. They marched under the banner of 'Fight for Women', voicing their support for reproductive rights.

The locally-organized event began at 'Freedom Corner' around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, and continued around Capaha Park. One week ago, on the date of the SCOTUS decision—June 24th, a demonstration was organized by Planned Parenthood of Missouri.

After the event, KRCU Public Radio reporter Candy Nadimpally spoke to three of the organizers of the locally-organized event.