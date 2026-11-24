In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

John Anderson May was born on January 6, 1760, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to Francis Peter and Anna Maria (Lorentz) May. John is credited in service in the 6th Pennsylvania Regiment under the command of Colonel Josiah Harmar and Captain Jacob Bower. The 6th Pennsylvania Battalion was part of the Continental Line assigned to the defense of Fort Washington. The battalion was largely captured by the British on November 16, 1776. In 1777, they were reorganized as the 6th Pennsylvania Regiment on January 1, 1777. While we do not know of the exact campaigns John May took part in, the Regiment remained active until it was officially disbanded on January 1, 1783.

After the war, John married Guyan (Gwinney) Morgan in Wythe County, Virginia, in 1809. The family moved west and can be found in land records in Illinois in 1819, after which the land was sold to their son Benjamin. John and his wife, along with the remaining children, moved on to Missouri sometime in 1820. They can be found in the 1830 Census of Wayne County, Missouri.

The Mays had at least 10 children, seven sons and three daughters. Several died young, but the following is known about the children that lived: the sons were William May (married Mary Elizabeth Haun), Hamilton May (married Elvira Goodman), Andrew May (married Katherine Shell), Anthony May, John May (Mary Cobbam) and David May (Marina Walton Frizzell). The daughters were Alpa May (married James Baker), Mary Nancy May (married Hugh Anderson Virgin) and Eliza May (married Milton Marr).

John died in 1841 in Zalma, Bollinger County, Missouri, and his wife died in 1845. The exact site of their burials is currently unknown. However, descendants of John May are still located in the Southeast Missouri area.

Sources

EFG: John Anderson May (1760-1841), 5837

https://www.ancestry.com/family-tree/person/tree/1164244/person/-1983808540/facts

https://www.fold3.com/image/23589844/may-john-page-7-us-revolutionary-war-pensions-1800-1900?transcription=open

John May, "United States, Census, 1820"