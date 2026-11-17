In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Thomas Hill was born March 27, 1762, in Lincoln County, North Carolina to Thomas and Sarah (Etheridge) Hill.

Thomas first enlisted in Captain Robert Alexander’s company in Lincoln County, North Carolina, under the command of Colonel Francis Locke. The company marched from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Charleston, South Carolina, and on to Purrysburg on the Savannah River on the Georgia border. The company took part in the Battle of Briar Creek on March 3, 1779, where the British prevailed. The company marched on to Two Sisters Ferry after which they returned to Purrysburg to meet up with the regulars and returned to Two Sisters from which they were discharged.

In late 1779, Hill enlisted in a ranger company under the command of Captain Isaac White. This company patrolled the South-North Carolina border countering Tories. On June 20, 1780, the company participated in the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill at Lincolnton, North Carolina. From here, the company pursued Tories and later joining Colonel William Grahan’s regiment at Kings Mountain, where on October 7, the patriot forces defeated a Tory force commanded by Colonel Patrick Ferguson.

Thomas Hill volunteered on February 1, 1781, in the service of Captain Thomas Davidson with the goal of preventing Cornwallis from crossing the Catawba River at Cowan’s Ford. Hill’s last enlistment was in late 1781 as part of Captain Richard Simmons’ cavalry who marched with General Rutherford’s army from Salisbury, North Carolina. Hill saw final action on October 15, 1781, when the army attacked a Loyalist force at Raft Swamp, North Carolina. Cornwallis surrendered, and on November 15, 1781, Hill’s company was dismissed.

After the war, Thomas Hill returned to Lincoln County, North Carolina, where he married Sarah (Eward) Ewart in December 1786. The couple had a daughter, Elizabeth Hill (married a Barkley), and remained in North Carolina and three sons. The sons were John Hill, Thomas Hill and Robert Hill of which more information could not be located at this time. Sarah died in 1801 and in October 1805, Thomas married Elizabeth Walker. The Hills had five sons and two daughters, all of which were born in North Carolina. The sons were James Hill (married Lucinda Smith), William Hill (married Barzilla?), Henry Samuel Hill (married Frances Welty), Daniel W Hill (married Mary Elizabeth Yancey), and Lawson Hill (married Lavina Tralton). The daughters were Hannah Hill (married Adam R Kinder Jr) and Sarah Hill (married 1st John Walker, 2nd James Breckenridge).

Thomas, Elizabeth and several of their children moved to the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, area some time between 1820 and 1830. They settled about three miles north of the Oak Ridge, Missouri, area. Thomas died on May 13, 1841, and Elizabeth died on August 2, 1858. While the exact location of Thomas’s grave is not known at this time, his wife Elizabeth is buried in the Apple Creek Cemetery in Pocahontas, Missouri, along with several of their children.

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Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR.

Sources

The Service of Thomas Hill by Bill Eddleman

https://www.semissourian.com/history/southeast-missouri-roots-branches-four-tours-in-the-militia-the-service-of-thomas-hill-5739fcaa

https://www.ancestry.com/imageviewer/collections/1995/images/MIUSA1775D_135860-00208?pId=29154

Southern Campaigns Revolutionary War Pension Applications and Rosters

https://revwarapps.org/w663.pdf

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/297835793/thomas_james-hill

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/247885985/thomas-hill

https://www.werelate.org/wiki/Person:Thomas_Hill_(90)

https://www.capegenealogy.org/resources/resource48revolutionarysoldiers.html

